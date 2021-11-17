scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai: Trial commences in Saki Naka rape and murder case

Last week, the court had framed charges against accused Mohan Chauhan on charges, including rape and murder under Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 17, 2021 2:00:08 am
Saki naka, saki naka rape case, rape, murder, mumbai crime, mumbai crime news, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsOn September 10, the woman was found lying unconscious inside a tempo in Saki Naka.

Over two months after the alleged rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman at Saki Naka, trial commenced against the accused before a special court on Tuesday.
Two witnesses deposed before the court on Tuesday. This included the victim’s mother who had identified the body and a panch witness related to the inquest. The proceedings are in-camera.

Last week, the court had framed charges against accused Mohan Chauhan on charges, including rape and murder under Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Click here for more

On September 10, the woman was found lying unconscious inside a tempo in Saki Naka. The medical examination revealed injuries to her, including on her private parts. Chauhan was arrested based on CCTV camera footage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement