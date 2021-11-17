Mumbai: Trial commences in Saki Naka rape and murder case

Over two months after the alleged rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman at Saki Naka, trial commenced against the accused before a special court on Tuesday.

Two witnesses deposed before the court on Tuesday. This included the victim’s mother who had identified the body and a panch witness related to the inquest. The proceedings are in-camera.

Last week, the court had framed charges against accused Mohan Chauhan on charges, including rape and murder under Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On September 10, the woman was found lying unconscious inside a tempo in Saki Naka. The medical examination revealed injuries to her, including on her private parts. Chauhan was arrested based on CCTV camera footage.