Trial against Areeb Majeed: CCTV footage of 2014 not available, airport authorities tell court

In the trial against terror accused Areeb Majeed, authorities from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday informed the special court that CCTV footage from November 2014 was not available with them. Majeed had earlier sought that the authorities be directed to preserve the CCTV footage of the airport from November 28, 2014 for the duration between 5 am and 7.30 am. The court had said that before it passes any order, it has to be seen whether the footage is preserved by the airport authorities.

An official from the airport informed the court Friday that the CCTV footage of the airport is preserved on its storage devices only for a month, as per rules of the airport. After a month, the data is rewritten upon, the official said.

Majeed submitted to the court that he seeks for the footage to be retrieved from the server. The official then informed the court that the servers are maintained by the Mumbai International Airport Limited. The court directed the official to submit his response on an affidavit. It will decide on the plea after a hearing on April 11. Majeed claims that he was apprehended on November 28, 2014, after his return from Turkey at the Mumbai airport by NIA)officials. He further claims that he was interrogated by NIA officers and taken to a farmhouse for investigation and subsequently shown arrested only on November 29.