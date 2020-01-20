Trekker dies in rappelling expedition in Ahmednagar

Sawant was attempting to fix a rope to a cliff to climb when he fell. (Representational) Sawant was attempting to fix a rope to a cliff to climb when he fell. (Representational)

Mountaineer Arun Sawant (60) died during an expedition to Harishchandra Fort in Ahmednagar after he fell in the Konkan Kada area. His body was recovered on Sunday morning by a rescue team.

The incident took place on Saturday, when Sawant, who has scaled multiple cliffs across Maharashtra, including the Duke’s Nose, was with a group of 30 people on a rappelling expedition. He was guiding the group, and they had finished the first phase of rappelling when the incident occurred around 5 pm.

Sawant was attempting to fix a rope to a cliff to climb when he fell. The Harishchandra Fort is located at a height of 4,670 feet and the Konkan Kada rappelling expedition stretches for 1,800 feet.

Local villagers and trekkers immediately began search operations for Sawant. The group was rescued by local residents, who then aided police in searching for Sawant. His body was found on Sunday. “The process of extracting his body has been difficult,” said Suhas Kharmate from Tokawade police station. “We were able to locate his body at 2 pm. However, because the valley is deep, recovery of the body is challenging.” He added that police is yet to record the statements of accompanying trekkers. “We are focusing on first bringing his body out of the hills. That region is very risky,” he said.

Apart from being the highest trek in Maharashtra, Konkan Kada also remains the most difficult route.

Sawant, who finished his education from Lala Lajpat Rai College, had pursued photography as a freelancer for some time. His social media profile states he worked in Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited. He had been trekking for the last 30 years, and had found several new routes to different cliffs in the Sahyadri range.

