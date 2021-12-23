Trees felled in Mumbai, people take to Twitter to protest

UPSET WITH the felling of 22 full-grown trees in Parel, local residents on Wednesday took to social media to express their concern. A video showing the trees being cut was retweeted and shared by many on the news and social networking site.

The video shared by many claimed that the trees were cut for constructing a car parking lot. “Several huge trees are being cut in Parel, Haffkine institute, F south ward for a car parking Facility. These trees are decades old & one amongst the few left in the area,” read a tweet by the handle @tanmay_shinde99.

BMC officials, however, said the trees were being cut for phase 2 of the proposed Tata Memorial Hospital building for which permission from the civic tree authority was obtained in June this year.

A copy of the permission stated that in a letter to the Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, the BMC has directed that they plant 44 trees in lieu of cutting 22.