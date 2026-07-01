Tree fall incidents: Bombay HC seeks details of alleged gaps in BMC’s de-concretisation drive

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners and intervenors in a public interest litigation (PIL) on tree falls to share their findings and suggestions with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after an intervenor disputed the civic body’s claims regarding tree de-concretisation across the city.

The HC was hearing an intervention application filed by social activist Sagar Ugale in a PIL by activist Rohit Manohar Joshi and others seeking de-concretisation around the bases of trees in Mumbai and Thane, while raising concerns over deaths and injuries caused by falling trees.

The PIL has sought directions to the civic authorities to formulate a disaster management plan with provisions for compensation and compassionate employment for the families of those killed or injured in incidents involving tree collapses.