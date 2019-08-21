Metro 3 project: Tree Authority members, with Gardens department & MMRCL officials in tow, visit ‘carshed site’

The fate of city’s largest green cover at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East rests with the Tree Authority, particularly its five experts. On Tuesday, members of the Tree Authority along with officials of Gardens department and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) visited the proposed Metro carshed at Aarey Milk Colony, for which over 2,700 trees are likely to be cut.

Corporators of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, who are also members of the authority, promised they would not allow the proposal, which is once again likely to come for discussion in the Tree Authority meeting on Wednesday, to pass.

An official from the BMC said there are 19 members in the committee, including five nominated experts and municipal commissioner, who is the chairman of committee. While nine members of Sena, Congress and NCP are against the proposal, the BJP will be eyeing the support of five experts and the chairman in case of voting. If the experts and the chairman back the four BJP corporators who are members of the authority, their number will swell to 10 against the nine opposing votes.

Sena leader Yashvant Jadhav on Tuesday said, “We will not allow cutting of trees in any circumstances. The rule says that if a tree is cut then there should be three trees planted at some other locations. But when I asked officials if they have that much space for planting that many trees, they did not have an answer. Then, how can we give them permission?…”

Another authority member Jagdish Amin Kutty also opposed the move and said, “Congress’s stand was always pro-environment. We are not against the Metro project, but this destruction of trees is unnecessary. Congress and NCP are against the proposal and hope Shiv Sena will also support our stand.”

Last Tuesday, a proposal for felling of 2,702 trees for the proposed carshed for Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) in Aarey Milk Colony was tabled in the Tree Authority for final approval. However, the members led by Sena and Congress rejected it and had demanded a site visit to check the damage.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tree Authority expert member Subhash Patne said, “I have given my opinion to the committee. As a tree-lover, we want to save every tree and I have suggested several ways taking help of which green cover can be increased faster. We should keep that in mind that development can not be stalled. Final decision on the proposal will be taken by committee members.”