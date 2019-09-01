‘Tree Authority backstabbed us’: Mumbai protesters to form ‘longest human chain’

Hundreds of residents from across the city on Saturday protested against the Tree Authority’s decision to pass the proposal that allowed felling and transplanting of trees in Aarey Milk Colony.

Amrita Bhattacharjee from Aarey Conservation Group told The Sunday Express: “People are angry with the government as they did not take cognizance of any of our 82,000 suggestions… It is heartening to see many young people coming forward for Aarey.”

“This fight has been going on since five years. We are not opposing the Metro, but the trees should not be harmed. When we gathered to protest against the move, we were told by the police to leave the place. The authorities are trying to silence our voices,” said a protestor at Aarey Picnic Point in Goregaon East.

Nishant Bangera, an activist from Thane who was also part of the protest in Aarey, said the protest was a reaction of people’s anger. “People have come from all parts of city to protest against the decision of tree cutting at Aarey. We all wanted to go inside the Metro carshed area and hug the trees. We wanted to see the damage they have done. But police did not allow us.”

He added, “We have planned to form the longest human chain around the proposed carshed site tomorrow (Monday) at 11 am. The proposal was passed in a hasty manner just before Ganeshotsav, because the government thought people won’t get the time to react. But we want to tell them that we will keep hitting the streets.”

Another protestor said, “We are going to be here the whole day. We are not going to let this forest down. We will continue this protest. Many trees are very old and they should be saved. Tree authority members had promised us that no trees will be touched.”

“After so many campaigns and protests, nothing seems to have come out. Now, the only option before us is to move the court. Residents across the city have come out to protest. The protest might continue tomorrow as well. The Tree Authority members have backstabbed us,” the protestor added.