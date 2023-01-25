Treated unfairly’, BSc paramedical technology students demand stipend

STUDENTS OF BSc Paramedical Technology have demanded stipend for their internship. According to them, it is unfair that despite providing services in hospitals during internship, they are not considered when it comes to giving stipends, the likes of which are given to mainstream medical students of courses such as MBBS, BAMS, BDS among all.

A total of 17 government medical colleges in Maharashtra offer BSc in Paramedical Technology (PMT) courses such as community medicine, forensic medicine, blood transfusion, radiotherapy, radiography, endoscopy, lab technology among all. The course structure includes working in a concerned department everyday, along with theory classes. Additionally, the fourth and final year of course includes mandatory internship.

Sneha Salekar, General Secretary of BSc PMT Students Welfare and Alumni Association, said, “Like medical students, we too are serving in hospitals. We served tirelessly during the pandemic. I have worked long hours in vaccination drives without fearing infection. But it is unfair when medical students are compensated for services but not us.”

“The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) had also recommended a Rs 8,000 monthly stipend, and requested a budgetary allocation for it in 2021. But the proposal is pending in the finance department. Our job is equally crucial in the government’s endeavour to provide holistic health services, but unfortunately we are treated unfairly,” said Salekar. tudents of MBBS, BAMS, BDS, BHMS are given stipend of Rs11,000 a month during internship.

Dr Dilip Mhaiskar, director DMER, said, “The National Medical Council is forming a paramedical council, and accordingly a uniform national policy will soon be implemented across states.”