Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Travelator at Jacob Circle to help improve monorail link with Metro, Railway station

The official said that the distance between the existing Jacob Circle station and the upcoming metro station and the existing railway station Mahalaxmi is 415 metres, the travelator will help commuters to quickly move from one mode of transport to another.

Mumbai Metro One, mumbai metro, Mumbai Metro Rail Corp, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe estimated cost of the walkway will be around Rs 62 crore, and it will be available for public use by August 2023. Officials said that a tender for the project will be floated by next week. (File)

THE MUMBAI Monorail will construct a moving walkway also known as a travelator at the Jacob Circle station to improve passenger amenities. The walkway will connect the Jacob Circle station with the upcoming metro station on Line 3 and the existing Mahalaxmi railway station. The estimated cost of the walkway will be around Rs 62 crore, and it will be available for public use by August 2023. Officials said that a tender for the project will be floated by next week.

