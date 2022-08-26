scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Travel to Konkan for Ganesh festivities will be toll free: Maharashtra CM Shinde

"The devotees who will travel for Ganesh Festival celebrations to their native places in Konkan will get a toll waiver for the entire ten-day period," Shinde said.

uddhav thackeray, mumbai ganesh Chaturthi, mumbai coronavirus latest update, mumbai coronavirus ganesh festival, mumbau ganesh festival special trains, mumbai city newsA statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority. (File)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Friday that people travelling to the Konkan belt for Ganesh Festival celebrations will be exempted from paying the toll tax on all routes to the region, including Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa national highways from August 27 to September 11.

Shinde said, “The devotees who will travel for Ganesh Festival celebrations to their native places in Konkan will get a toll waiver for the entire ten-day period.”

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

Individuals or groups will have to furnish their details to the department and collect passes and ‘Ganesh Utsav 2022, Konkan darshan’ stickers and display them on their vehicles.

Meanwhile, public works department minister Ravindra Chavan started a two-day tour to Mumbai-Goa National Highway on Friday. Chavan has directed the PWD department to undertake road repairs and complete filling of potholes within 48 hours to facilitate hassle-free travel for devotees.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 07:51:25 pm
