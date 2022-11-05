Transportation in the Digital Age: The Logistics Industry’s Changing Face

Today, we are accustomed to having everything online and at our fingertips for instant access. Because evolution is pushing the boundaries and redefining company operations across sectors, the transportation industry is not an exception to it, whether we are ready or not. We can see it in the public sector’s interest in intelligent streets and digital trains, manufacturers’ emphasis on next-generation cars and innovative mobility services, and the growing understanding that information everywhere world will completely alter transportation.

The ratio of the world population living in cities is growing faster than the capacity of roads, trains, and other modes of transportation. This demand on transportation infrastructure is pushing capital investment, which is projected to be worth more than a trillion dollars yearly. On the other hand, businesses cannot always increase capacity by pouring additional concrete. In this setting, technology will be critical in transforming the face of logistics.

The digital era has arrived, bringing smartphones, real-time planning, open traffic data, and social customer service. For the first time, each individual has access to more information than ever before. Offering the most cost-effective, flexible, and efficient assistance is the key to success in the transportation industry. As a result, shipping businesses should focus on the most recent transportation trends and methods to assist them in competing with other delivery industry participants. Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Managing Director, Jujhar Logistics takes us in detail:

Transportation Tech Trends

Data Analytics

Big data analytics, which rapidly generates actionable insights from enormous amounts of data, continues to increase market and consumer knowledge at a much more elevated and broader reach. Big data analytics are being used by industrial businesses to design operational procedures, strategies, and services that are more accurate and linked with changing customer requirements. This software becomes vital for developing grounded, fulfilling user experiences by intimately comprehending vast volumes of consumer, market, and process data.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)

AI and machine learning, which are already commonplace in many industries, have also effectively conquered the top of the transportation technology food chain. These solutions are raising astounding new levels of productivity and speed for organisations in the sector by significantly enhancing operation functionality and, as a result, efficiency. Apart from collecting and processing data in tandem with big data analytics, these two technologies are also critical for ensuring consistent quality of service enabling efficient transportation of goods by creating optimal transit routes and networks. Furthermore, improving public safety through predictive risk calculation and elimination and ensuring that consumers are supported efficiently through engagement channels.

GPS visibility and anti-theft

Monitoring technology adoption and adaption for greater traceability are among the primary driving developments in the transportation sector this year. Anti-theft GPS, for instance, provides near-real-time position information for whole fleets as well as individual products in transit. The additional security standards will also aid in the prevention of losses across the board. Automation will benefit from cognitive technology’s exponential potential, with the possibility to save millions globally, notably on the highways. Increased safety and changes in liability will have a significant influence on the sector.

Blockchain

Blockchain is one of those game-changing technological developments in distribution and transportation that is reshaping mobility and beyond. Ensuring the accuracy of performance history data is one of the potential use cases for blockchain technology in transportation. Potential buyers may have inquiries regarding how a truck was used when it is sold for the second time. Because blockchain transactions are irreversible and transparent, all parties participating in a transaction may be certain that the vehicle information is reliable. Capacity monitoring is another possible application of blockchain in transportation. The volume of goods determines the cost of transportation.

Compliance with Regulations

Advertisement

Technology trends are significant, but regulatory compliance is also a much-needed transportation trend. Any local, state or federal government should keep commercial and public transportation companies up to date on recent requirements and regulations that have been adopted, changed, or removed. Timely monitoring restrictions, whether they concern electronic logbooks, overtime, or safety standards, will always be a trend. The role of the public sector in fostering progress and safeguarding citizens will be important. To grow worldwide, new private sector entrants will leverage peer-to-peer models, digital and mobile technologies, and inexpensive prices.

Digitalization is Accelerating the Industry

Despite the obstacles, the new normal in the industry appears to be bright. India’s logistics sector will realise its full potential sooner rather than later by developing a well-balanced transportation infrastructure and alignment. In the following years, the volume and pace of the developments will impact the industry and help in its transformation. Most of the trends mentioned above have been in the works for some time. However, digitalization will not only accelerate trends, but will also give business leaders a prism through which they can re-evaluate their company strategy in order to build a sustainable, customer-centric, and lucrative firm that will change the face of the logistics industry.