Transport unions begin strike against e-challan system

A protest called by transport unions against the e-challan system began on Wednesday but had limited impact on Mumbai on Day 1, with taxi, autorickshaw and bus services largely operating as usual.
Representatives of taxi, autorickshaw, bus and truck unions gathered at Azad Maidan to protest what they described as irregularities in the implementation of the electronic challan system and rising traffic fines. However, transport services across the city continued to function normally and several drivers said they were unaware that a strike had been announced.
Union leaders said the protest was meant to highlight concerns about the system rather than disrupt daily commuting. “We don’t want to inconvenience the public. People have to go to work and children have exams. Our protest is to draw attention to the problems drivers are facing,” said Vijay Dubey of the Taxi Men’s Union.
Drivers alleged that fines are often issued through photographs without them being informed at the time of the alleged violation. “Sometimes there is no message at all. Later you check your vehicle details and find there is a challan pending,” said Kondiba Shinde of the Taxi Men’s Union.
Some drivers said they supported the protest even though they were unaware of the gathering. “I didn’t know there was a protest today, but the problem with challans is real. Sometimes we only find out about the fine much later,” said autorickshaw driver Mohamed Bashir.
Cab driver Nitin Gaikwad said the system needs more transparency. “If there is a violation, the driver should be informed immediately. At least we should know what mistake we have made,” he said.
The protest was organised by transport unions under the banner of the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee after talks with the state government over the e-challan system and other issues failed to reach a resolution. Union leaders have also raised concerns about high fuel taxes, toll charges and the cost of installing safety devices such as GPS units and panic buttons in vehicles.
While the strike had little effect within Mumbai, traffic congestion was reported on the city’s outskirts as transporters heading towards Azad Maidan were stopped at the Anandnagar checkpost near the Thane Mulund border, leading to long queues of vehicles entering the city from Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi.
Union leaders said they would decide their next course of action if their demands regarding the e-challan system and other issues are not addressed by the government.
Transport unions said the agitation is mainly against the implementation of the electronic challan system, which they claim has led to steep penalties and limited avenues for drivers to challenge fines. Under recent amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, drivers are required to deposit 50 per cent of the fine amount before they can seek a hearing to contest a challan.
Union leaders argue that this effectively presumes guilt and places a financial burden on drivers, many of whom earn modest daily incomes. They have also raised concerns about multiple challans being issued for the same violation, fines in areas without adequate parking facilities, and the mounting backlog of pending penalties on commercial vehicles across the state.
