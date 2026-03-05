Transport unions begin strike against e-challan system

Drivers alleged that fines are often issued through photographs without them being informed at the time of the alleged violation. (File image)

A protest called by transport unions against the e-challan system began on Wednesday but had limited impact on Mumbai on Day 1, with taxi, autorickshaw and bus services largely operating as usual.

Representatives of taxi, autorickshaw, bus and truck unions gathered at Azad Maidan to protest what they described as irregularities in the implementation of the electronic challan system and rising traffic fines. However, transport services across the city continued to function normally and several drivers said they were unaware that a strike had been announced.

Union leaders said the protest was meant to highlight concerns about the system rather than disrupt daily commuting. “We don’t want to inconvenience the public. People have to go to work and children have exams. Our protest is to draw attention to the problems drivers are facing,” said Vijay Dubey of the Taxi Men’s Union.