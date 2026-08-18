Marathi rule: Transport Dept to meet on Wednesday to discuss enforcement

As per the proposed enforcement plan, drivers who fail to demonstrate adequate Marathi proficiency will first be issued a notice. (Gemini-generated image)

The Maharashtra Transport Department is set to work out how it will enforce the state’s new Marathi language requirement for auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers, with senior officials scheduled to meet on August 19 to decide how drivers’ language skills will be assessed and what action will be taken against those who fail to meet the prescribed standard.

The meeting has been convened by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik following the notification of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, on August 12. Under the revised rules, drivers of commercial passenger transport vehicles must have a “working knowledge of Marathi language”.

Officials are also expected to discuss the enforcement mechanism and the action to be taken against drivers found lacking the required proficiency.