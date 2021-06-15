Maharashtra transport dept developing software to issue warning if vehicle’s driver becomes drowsy

Uddhav Thackeray had suggested in the previous road safety programme that such a system needed to be put in place. He had said such a system would help reduce the number of road accidents. (File)

In an attempt to prevent accidents caused by the driver dozing off at the wheel, the Maharashtra transport department is in the process of developing a software that will issue a warning if the driver becomes drowsy.

“We have worked on the system and the technology is available; however, there was a need for a software that we have been developing. A demonstration of the same will be given to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray within a month’s time,” said transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne on Monday. He was speaking during a virtual launch of a new service to provide learning licence and online registration of new private two-wheelers and four-wheelers through distributors.

Following the chief minister’s suggestion, the transport department has been working on creating such a system with the help of Tata Electronics and Tata Consultancy Services.

The CM, on Monday, also inaugurated the updated system ‘Sarathi 4.0’, which is an online learner’s licence and online vehicle registration system.

With this new system, you will no longer have to go to the regional transport office to get a learner’s licence and appear for the test; it can be done online and even licence will be issued online.

Earlier, motor vehicle inspectors would check vehicles during new registration. Now, all documents will be prepared by the vehicle distributor using digital signature certificate, in e-signature form, so there is no need to submit the vehicle or documents. The vehicle number will be issued as soon as the dealer pays the tax and fee.

According to transport officials, over 15 lakh learner’s licences are issued in the state every year and more than 20 lakh new vehicles are registered. This work costs about Rs 100 crore. Now, by making these services available online, it will save cost, time and labour. It will also help reduce the workload of about 200 officers and improve the quality of work.