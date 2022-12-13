scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Transpersons can apply for police recruitment from today in Maharashtra

The order, issued by Director General (Training and Special units) Sanjay Kumar, stated that after the High Court order on December 9 for making provision for third gender persons in police recruitment-2021, a provision has been made for them from December 13 (Tuesday) for two days.

"As per the HC order, state government will formulate rules by February end,” said Sanjay Kumar."

THE MAHARASTHRA Police on Monday said they will be providing an online link to their website for third gender persons to apply for police recruitment for the unarmed police posts of constables and constable drivers in the state police force from Tuesday.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 01:34:05 am
