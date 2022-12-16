scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Translator of Kobad Ghandy’s book criticises decision to withdraw award

Lele said she did not take up the translation work of the book due to personal or ideological reasons, but as part of her profession.

Kobad Ghandy memoir, Kobad Ghandy, Suhas Palashikar, Language Advisory Committee, Marathi translation, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsKobad Ghandy
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

AMID THE row over Maharashtra government’s decision to withdraw a literary award announced for the Marathi translation of communist activist Kobad Ghandy’s book Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir, the translator of the book, Anagha Lele, criticised the decision and said there was nothing objectionable in the book.

“I think the award was withdrawn due to the name of Kobad Ghandy, the original author of the book. Some people objected to the award on social media and also wrote to the government. Without any proper review, the government also took immediate action and withdrew the award on the grounds that the book supports Naxalism. Social media buzz was considered more important than the expert committee’s opinion,” Lele told The Indian Express on Thursday.

“I just want to add that the reason given by the government is baseless because there is nothing objectionable in the book,” she said.

Lele said she did not take up the translation work of the book due to personal or ideological reasons, but as part of her profession. “I am a professional translator and the publisher of the original book, Lokvangmay Griha, and Kobad Ghandy approached me for the work. I decided to take it up as part of my profession, as work,” said Lele.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
More from Mumbai

After the award was announced on December 6, sections of society had protested against the state government’s decision. On Wednesday, Marathi Language and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, while defending the government’s decision to withdraw the award, had said the state government can’t support Naxalism as hundreds of police personnel have been martyred in Naxal attacks in the country.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 02:52:02 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Offer You Can’t Refuse

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close