Translator of Kobad Ghandy’s book criticises decision to withdraw award

AMID THE row over Maharashtra government’s decision to withdraw a literary award announced for the Marathi translation of communist activist Kobad Ghandy’s book Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir, the translator of the book, Anagha Lele, criticised the decision and said there was nothing objectionable in the book.

“I think the award was withdrawn due to the name of Kobad Ghandy, the original author of the book. Some people objected to the award on social media and also wrote to the government. Without any proper review, the government also took immediate action and withdrew the award on the grounds that the book supports Naxalism. Social media buzz was considered more important than the expert committee’s opinion,” Lele told The Indian Express on Thursday.

“I just want to add that the reason given by the government is baseless because there is nothing objectionable in the book,” she said.

Lele said she did not take up the translation work of the book due to personal or ideological reasons, but as part of her profession. “I am a professional translator and the publisher of the original book, Lokvangmay Griha, and Kobad Ghandy approached me for the work. I decided to take it up as part of my profession, as work,” said Lele.

After the award was announced on December 6, sections of society had protested against the state government’s decision. On Wednesday, Marathi Language and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, while defending the government’s decision to withdraw the award, had said the state government can’t support Naxalism as hundreds of police personnel have been martyred in Naxal attacks in the country.