Transharbour Line: AC train on inaugural run on Jan 30, regular operations to begin next day

The AC train on the transharbour line is set to go on inaugural run on January 30, with two services being operated on Friday. Regular operations of the train will commence on January 31, with the Central Railways (CR) running 16 services — three services each during morning and evening peak hours — from Thane to Panvel and back to Thane.

The run will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi around 3.30 pm via a video link. The train will depart from Panvel.

With the Western Railway (WR) already operating an AC service, the new train will be the first AC train on CR.

The train, currently at the Kurla carshed, has been equipped with CCTV cameras in all coaches to ensure safety of women commuters.

However, cameras are yet to be installed on either side of the train from the outside, as was asked by Railway Protection Force (RPF). The RPF has also made an official request for installation of CCTV cameras outside the motorman and guard’s cabins to ensure that stone pelters or miscreants are caught on tape.

The train will be escorted by three RPF personnel, including a woman, for the first 15 days.

The CR, meanwhile, will induct two additional trains, in the next one month.

One rake, which will be inducted next week, will be kept as a spare and not deployed in service. The other rake, which will be delivered by the next month, will be used to run an additional service.

“If we receive a positive response from commuters on the transharbour line, we will consider introducing the second rake on the mainline,” said a senior official.

Chief PRO for CR, Shivaji Sutar, said, “Regular trains services will start from January 31. We are expecting good response from passengers on the transharbour section.”

