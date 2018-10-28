Transgenders beaten up in Mumbai; one arrested

Three transgenders, who were collecting money from hotels, were attacked by 10-15 people in Bhayander on Friday.

The attack took place at Indira Market in Bhayander West at 12.30 pm, when Malwani residents Rupa Shaikh (25), Jannat Shaikh (22) and Angel Shaikh (22) were making rounds of hotels asking for money for Diwali.

Rupa said that a woman working at a hotel gave them Rs 11. “When we said that there were three of us and requested the women to give us a little more money, she began to abuse us,” said Rupa, in her complaint to the police.

She added that the woman and Angel got into a heated argument. Her friends managed to break up the argument and take Angel away.

However, the woman allegedly rounded up a few colleagues working at the hotel and accosted the transgenders a few minutes later. The police said that the mob attacked the transgenders with iron rods and bamboo sticks, causing them to suffer deep cuts to the head and face.

After the mob dispersed, the friends managed to reach the municipal hospital where they were treated for their injuries. Later, they registered a complaint at Bhayander police station.

A case was filed against unknown persons for causing hurt and attacking the transgenders with dangerous weapons.

“We have identified one of the attackers and arrested her. The other members of the mob are unidentified so far,” said Atul Kulkarni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhayander Division.