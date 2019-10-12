Transfer of official worries residents in Bandra, Santacruz & Khar

SEVERAL CITIZEN groups in Bandra, Santacruz and Khar have expressed concerns over the fate of ongoing public welfare projects following the transfer of Sharad Ughade, the assistant municipal commissioner of H-West Ward.

Ughade, through his innovative style of work, was known for taking bold decisions to demolish illegal construction in major hotels at Bandra, Santa Cruz and Khar areas. He also initiated several environment preservation projects with public participation in the Mumbai suburbs. From the high-profile Pali Hills to slums in Kureshi Nagar with their mixed population and culture, Ughade was successful in carrying out public projects across Bandra.

He has been transferred to Worli and Prabhadevi areas in the G-South Ward as assistant municipal commissioner.

Several resident groups said they are saddened by his transfer and are concerned about the fate of slew of projects he launched and which are in various stages of completion. The local residents’ organisations have demanded he should be given some more time to facilitate the completion of the ongoing projects.

“Apart from the Pali Hill Bio Gas project and Bandra Reclamation’s dry and wet waste segregation project, Mithi River banks restoration were among the works carried out during his tenure. After removing all illegal structures, he ensured plantation of 2,000 native trees. This will ensure flora fauna along the banks of Mithi river. However, to ensure these projects concretise, Ughade should get more time,” said local social activist Anandi Thakur.

“The highlight of his initiative was to mobilise the participation of local residents, which helped in better waste management and expediting several projects. A social activists’ group comprising residents of Santacruz and Bandra was created. He started Bandra’s Patwardhan Udhyan underground traffic project. What will be happen to these projects?” asked Pali Hills Resident Group’s Madhu Poplani.

The illegal slums in Kureshi Nagar were also demolished despite protests under his supervision. Whether it was taking action against illegal structures at Bandra railway station or widening of roads and footpaths, Ughade, was known as a hard task master.

In Santacruz South Avenue Nulla, Main Avenue Nulla, North Avenue Nulla, P N T Nulla, SNDT Nulla and Boran Nulla banks, illegal structures were removed, said Vidya Vaidya of Bandra Reclamation society.