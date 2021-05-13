Transfer of inspector Daya Nayak outside Mumbai stayed

Nayak, meanwhile, will rejoin Anti-Terrorism Squad, Juhu Unit, where he was posted prior to the transfer.

Terming a 2013 letter that formed the basis of the transfer of Daya Nayak outside Mumbai “old and stale”, the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) on Wednesday stayed the transfer of the police inspector to Gondia district where he was supposed to join the District Caste Scrutiny Committee (DCSC).

In a series of orders recently, the acting Director General of Police (DGP), Sanjay Pandey, had posted Nayak and six other high-profile officers out of Mumbai and Thane.

Sources said the other six may also approach MAT soon.

Nayak, meanwhile, will rejoin Anti-Terrorism Squad, Juhu Unit, where he was posted prior to the transfer.

Hearing Nayak’s plea, Judicial Member AP Kurhekar observed that Nayak had been transferred based on a 2013 letter that had been written by then Mumbai Police Commissioner. In the letter addressed to the DGP, the Commissioner had sought that based on certain allegations against him, Nayak should be transferred out of the city.

Advocate Makarand Lonkar, appearing for Nayak, argued that there was no case made out for the mid-term transfer of his client. He further pointed out that during Nayak’s promotion, he was allotted the Konkan Division while the DGP’s order transferred him to another division.

In addition, Lonkar said that in 2014, when Nayak was transferred to Nagpur, the government had accepted his contention that there was a threat to his life due to the cases he had registered against the underworld.

Calling the 2013 letter written by the Commissioner that formed the basis of the transfer “old and stale”, MAT observed that there was no new material based on which the transfer was done. MAT also granted Nayak the benefit of a recent GR (government resolution) issued by the state government issuing directions to not affect any mid-term transfers till June.