Transfer of five officers put on hold day after order as ‘Sena conveys displeasure’

Within 12 hours of the Maharashtra Home Department transferring 39 IPS officers in the state, the transfer order of five of them was put on hold on Thursday. Sources said that this was following senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s unhappiness over the postings of five police officers. It was indicated that some of the recommendations made by Shinde were not taken into consideration by state home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil while preparing the transfer list.

Shinde then reached out to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who asked for the transfer list to be put on hold, the source added. The five officers include Rajendra Mane, Mahesh Patil, Sanjay Jadhav, Panjabrao Ugale and Dattatraya Shinde – all superintendent-rank officers promoted as deputy inspector generals of police (DIGs).

This is, however, not the first time that a list issued by the government has been put on hold. In July 2020, the state Home Department had shuffled 10 deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-rank officers in Mumbai city. The next day, the state government put the transfers on hold with speculation that the Sena was unhappy at not being consulted on the process. Later, a new list was issued with some changes.

Reacting to this, former Maharashtra CM and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “Cancellation of police reshuffle draws attention. What is the real reason? The last time when the transfer of 10 DCP rank officers was cancelled, it came to light as a transfer scam.”

In the current case, sources said, it was the unhappiness on the part of Shiv Sena over some of its recommendations not being considered that resulted in some of the transfers being stayed.

As per the new transfer list, Mane, currently DCP, State Intelligence Department (SID), was promoted and transferred as DIG with Thane city police. Mahesh Patil, who was DCP with Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate, was transferred as DIG with Mumbai traffic police, Sanjay Jadhav, SP with Highway Patrol Squad was transferred as DIG with Thane police, Punjabarao Ugale, SP with Anti-Corruption Bureau was transferred as DIG to Local Arms while Dattatraya Shinde who was SP Palghar had been transferred as DIG, Protection and Security, Mumbai police.

A source said that recommendations of Shinde are taken seriously when it comes to postings in Thane and surrounding areas. “These are all postings in and around Thane. Hence, he was interested in these postings and was unhappy that his views were not taken into consideration,” an official said.

Among the IPS officers transferred across the state on Wednesday were Deepak Pandey, who was shunted out as Nashik Police Commissioner, Suhas Warke who was appointed as the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), and Praveen Padwal, who was appointed Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Economic Offences Wing, among others. Sources said that a few more transfers are expected in the next few days as several officers are yet to get postings.