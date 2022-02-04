Transfer of 187 Mumbai cops: MAT asks authorities to sit together & resolve issue

THE MAHARASHTRA Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has asked the authorities to resolve the issue of the transfer of 187 police officers by DGP Sanjay Pandey and their not being relieved by the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Hemant Nagrale. This means that additional chief secretary (home) Manukumar Srivastava, CP Hemant Nagrale and DGP Sanjay Pandey have to sit together to resolve the matter.

In Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police Commissioner reports directly to the state government while the rest of the state reports to the DGP. Some of the officers who were not relieved by the CP had approached the MAT. In the hearing on January 31, MAT had asked the home department to be a party in the case as the advocate for one of the officers who is not being relieved by Nagrale asked for the ACS Home to be made a party.

In the January 24 hearing, MAT had asked DGP Pandey to give his reply in writing by January 31 as to what led him to transfer 187 Mumbai Police personnel on request basis without giving substitutes and why police commissioner Hemant Nagrale was not consulted in these transfers.

Nagrale has taken objection to ad hoc transfers of police officers in Mumbai city limits by Pandey and complained to the Home department in Mantralaya on December 30, 2021, for transferring 187 police officers without giving substitutes. In the order dated February 3, MAT said that Nagrale’s objections on shortage of manpower cannot be said to be confounded. The next hearing is now on February 7.