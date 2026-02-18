‘It transcends an ordinary accident’: Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash to Amit Shah

Fadnavis, too, assured the party that he would personally place its request to Shah. (Express Photo)

A day after the Nationalist Congress Party demanded a central probe into the aeroplane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Wednesday and place the NCP’s demand and concerns along with the state government’s nod for a CBI probe.

A senior BJP minister requesting anonymity said, “The aircraft crash that killed Ajit Pawar was unfortunate and tragic. The state government wants a thorough investigation into the case. The Centre and state are working together with the same purpose.”

Sources said Fadnavis has taken up the issue as a priority, given its seriousness, and also because the demand for a CBI investigation was put forward by the NCP, led by Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar’s wife.