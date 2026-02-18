‘It transcends an ordinary accident’: Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash to Amit Shah

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after the Nationalist Congress Party demanded a central probe into the aeroplane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Wednesday and place the NCP’s demand and concerns along with the state government’s nod for a CBI probe.
A senior BJP minister requesting anonymity said, “The aircraft crash that killed Ajit Pawar was unfortunate and tragic. The state government wants a thorough investigation into the case. The Centre and state are working together with the same purpose.”
Sources said Fadnavis has taken up the issue as a priority, given its seriousness, and also because the demand for a CBI investigation was put forward by the NCP, led by Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar’s wife.
“Since there are multiple agencies whose role needs to be investigated, CBI would be most appropriate in taking up the probe, is the argument given by ruling NCP,” said a source.
On Tuesday, NCP leaders led by Sunetra Pawar met Fadnavis to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the January plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.
After the meeting, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare told reporters that Fadnavis will meet Shah and pursue the CBI probe in Delhi.”
Fadnavis, too, assured the party that he would personally place its request to Shah.
While seeking the probe, the NCP pointed out, “The nature of the incident transcends an ordinary accident and directly engages public confidence in aviation safety, regulatory oversight and institutional accountability.”
In the letter handed to Fadnavis, NCP emphasised, “Given the high-profile nature of the incident and widespread public concern, an investigation by CBI would serve to reinforce confidence in the fairness and integrity of the investigating process and ensure all relevant aspects are examined without limitations.”
“We urge the state government to recommend and consent to an investigation by CBI under the provisions of the Delhi special police established act 1946, so that the investigation into the aircraft crash dated January 28, 2026, may be entrusted to the CBI.”
The letter outlined several concerns based on facts gathered so far. It flagged reported last-minute changes in the flight crew composition, calling for scrutiny of the operational decision-making process and authorisation.
It pointed to anomalies in air traffic control communications and runway-clearance sequencing, as well as questions about the functioning and integrity of critical onboard safety-warning systems.
The letter also noted the absence of any recorded distress communication despite the aircraft being close to landing. It called for a forensic evaluation of issues such as crew fitness, maintenance compliance, and the condition of aircraft systems.
