Traitors want to finish off Shiv Sena: Aaditya Thackeray

July 23, 2022 5:42:55 am
Lashing out at “traitors” from the rebel Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena in the aftermath of the June 21 split that shook the party to its core and led to the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the intent of the “traitors” was to finish the party and isolate Uddhav Thackeray.
On the charge by rebel Sena MP Rahul Shewale that the Thackerays were keen on a patch-up with the BJP, Aaditya remained evasive. “The traitors can go on with their script,” he said.
While Aaditya refused to speak on the possibility of a reconciliation with the BJP, he said that the doors are always open for the rebel MLAs. “The doors are always open for those who want to return to the Sena family.”
“The traitors are trying to create confusion (among the Sena cadre). Our first agenda is to ensure nobody is confused,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
RIL Q1 net profit up 40% to Rs 19.4K crore
Bullet train project: NHSRCL invites bids for construction of BKC station
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers
July 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Resolution Delayed
Delhi Confidential: Blinker-on Response
68th National Awards: Marathi films Sumi and Me Vasantrao win in two categories
Opposition disrupts Lok Sabha over price rise, GST on packaged food
Explained: 92,000 MBBS seats in medical colleges: how they are distributed
Explained Books: The regenerative potential of sorrow
Explained: A new spray coating to protect surfaces from viruses, bacteria
Off field problem
Delaying resolution