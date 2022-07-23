Traitors want to finish off Shiv Sena: Aaditya Thackeray

Lashing out at “traitors” from the rebel Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena in the aftermath of the June 21 split that shook the party to its core and led to the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the intent of the “traitors” was to finish the party and isolate Uddhav Thackeray.

On the charge by rebel Sena MP Rahul Shewale that the Thackerays were keen on a patch-up with the BJP, Aaditya remained evasive. “The traitors can go on with their script,” he said.

While Aaditya refused to speak on the possibility of a reconciliation with the BJP, he said that the doors are always open for the rebel MLAs. “The doors are always open for those who want to return to the Sena family.”

“The traitors are trying to create confusion (among the Sena cadre). Our first agenda is to ensure nobody is confused,” he said.