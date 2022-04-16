Trains collide near Matunga station, three coaches derail

Two long-distance trains, Gadag Express which runs between CSMT Mumbai and Gadag Junction in Karnataka, and Chalukya Puducheri Express which runs between Dadar and Pondicherry, collided near Matunga railway station in

Mumbai on Friday evening. No casualties were reported.

The collision resulted in the derailment of three coaches of Chalukya Puducheri express. The incident took place around 9.45pm. A Central Railway official said Chalukya Express was moving slow after leaving Dadar. Gadag Express came on the same track at a speed, ramming into the rear coaches of Chalukya Express.

The official said a red signal was given to Gadag Express but the train did not stop. “There have been no injuries,” said a senior railway official. A high-level inquiry committee has been set up to probe the incident.