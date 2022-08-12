Trains briefly delayed after boulders fall on tracks in Ghat section of Mumbai-Pune line

Updated: August 12, 2022 11:21:02 am
A few trains were delayed after heavy rainfall caused boulders and muck to fall on the railway tracks between Nagnath-Palasdhari section and Lonavala-Karjat Ghat section in the Up line towards Mumbai at 00.50 am Friday, railway officials said.
The boulders were removed by 8.15 am, after which train movement on the Up line was restored, they confirmed. All three lines are open now.
The large boulders, measuring about one to two metres across, fell on the approach portion of tunnel no.26, officials said. Patrolman Motiram Lobhi, who was on duty, immediately stopped a locomotive by showing the red signal, they said, adding that he then alerted higher officials. Soon a train carrying equipment, including stone breakers and safety tools, was ordered for restoration.
Until the restoration works were completed on the Up line, Mail Express trains were diverted to the Mid line, while other trains were diverted to Down and Mid lines.
Due to the availability of only two lines, a few Down trains (trains going towards Pune) were delayed by 30 minutes to an hour while the restoration work was on.
