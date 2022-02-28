Train passengers to work-from-home employees, how power cut affected residents

From residents of apartment complexes who had to climb several flights of stairs in the absence of functional elevators to local train passengers who were seen walking on tracks, several residents of Mumbai faced inconvenience as parts of the city witnessed an hour-long power cut — second outage since 2020 – on Sunday.

Total power failure was reported in Sion, Wadala, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, Byculla, Churchgate and Fort areas. Few areas in western suburbs, including Bandra and some parts of Chembur, Kurla, also faced power cuts.

“I had gone out to buy groceries and when I came back, the lifts were down because of the power outage. After waiting for half an hour without any update on electricity resumption, I had to take the staircase to the 16th floor,” said Vidhi Bansal, a Worli resident.

“I live in an area where we don’t get mobile signals. Without electricity, I was out of communication for over an hour. I had an important meeting, which I had to reschedule. My entire day’s schedule was tampered with. The backup generators also did not respond. It was a helpless situation,” said Stuti Kumari, Malabar Hill resident.

Due to the power cut, Railway officials said, all local trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan region had come to a halt.

A number of passengers had to walk on the tracks to get out of Railway station premises. “The train stopped suddenly and initially, there was no announcement. After 15-20 minutes, the train started moving slowly. However, the trains were late,” said Kishore Jadhav, a commuter who was travelling from Dadar to Bandra.

Even after the power was restored, services remained affected for a while due to bunching of trains.