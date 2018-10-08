Train hits dead end at Mumbai’s LTT station; none hurt

A departmental inquiry has been instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in suburban Kurla is one of the stations for long-distance trains in Mumbai. (Image for representational purpose) A departmental inquiry has been instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in suburban Kurla is one of the stations for long-distance trains in Mumbai. (Image for representational purpose)

The engine of the Mumbai-bound Pawan Express hit the dead end of a platform at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here in early hours Monday, a Railway official said. However, no one was injured in the incident, he said.

“The train (11062) was coming from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was ending its journey at its final destination Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, when it could not stop and hit the dead end of the platform number 3,” said a spokesperson of the Central Railway.

“This incident neither caused any injury to any passenger nor caused any adverse impact on movement of trains,” he said.

The repair work of the partially damaged dead end of the platform will be initiated shortly, the spokesperson said.

A departmental inquiry has been instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in suburban Kurla is one of the stations for long-distance trains in Mumbai.

