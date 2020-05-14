Train from Delhi to reach Mumbai today, elaborate screening protocol

With 1,107 passengers onboard, a 20-coach Rajdhani-type special train, the first after the nationwide lockdown, had left from Mumbai on Tuesday for New Delhi. (Representational Photo) With 1,107 passengers onboard, a 20-coach Rajdhani-type special train, the first after the nationwide lockdown, had left from Mumbai on Tuesday for New Delhi. (Representational Photo)

The first train from Delhi to Mumbai since the lockdown will arrive at Mumbai Central on Thursday morning with the state government laying down an elaborate screening protocol for all the arriving passengers.

Under the rules laid down by the state government, a special screening area will be set up at the railway station for all passengers who deboard. The BMC will be the nodal entity for screening the passengers who will be deboarded in a staggered manner.

The order states that all asymptomatic passengers should be allowed to go home. They will, however, be stamped and remain in 14 days’ home quarantine. All the passengers will have to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. Those found symptomatic, the BMC will conduct testing and quarantine them at its facilities.

The guidelines also state that the ticket of the traveller will be deemed as a travel pass for the private vehicles that will come to pick up the passenger. A five-seater car is allowed to carry up to three passengers while a seven seater will be allowed to carry five people.

BEST as well as MSRTC have also been asked to make provisions including buses that should be deployed at the railway station for facilitating the movement of people both within the city and outside it. A helpdesk will be set up by MSRTC and BEST outside the station to guide the passengers.

With 1,107 passengers onboard, a 20-coach Rajdhani-type special train, the first after the nationwide lockdown, had left from Mumbai on Tuesday for New Delhi. The train took home passengers who were stuck in the city as well as migrant workers who were left jobless.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd