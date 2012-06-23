Follow Us:
Train cancelled,commuters stage protest

Written by Express News Service | Published: June 23, 2012 4:00:36 am
Commuters on Friday night staged a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus after a Borivali-bound train scheduled for departure at 8.45 pm was cancelled. As the CST-Borivali train arrived 15 minutes late,we cancelled it but people started agitating so it finally left at 9.30 pm, said a Railway Police official. The services on the Harbour line were also affected in the evening owing to a unit defect at Belapur around 4.10 pm.

