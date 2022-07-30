Trailer truck driver arrested for mowing down minor brothers

A 29-YEAR-OLD driver of a trailer truck was arrested for allegedly running over two minors, a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old, at Baiganwadi junction on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place at around 2pm on Saturday, when the trailer was taking a U-turn.

Senior Inspector Ravi Adane of Deonar police station said, “As it was a 14-tyre trailer, the driver could not see the rear side of the vehicle.

The two brothers, who were on a bike, accidentally landed under the tyres of the vehicle.” They were rushed to Rajawadi hospital where they were declared dead during treatment.

Police said the locals informed them about the accident after which a case for rash and negligent driving was registered at Deonar police station and the driver, identified as Dharmendra Yadav, was arrested.

“The locals caught the driver and handed over to us. His trailer has also been seized,” said an officer.