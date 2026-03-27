Tragedy that court must hear of malnutrition deaths in “progressive” Maharashtra: HC on Malghat deaths

The HC referred to "disparity" between news reports showing pregnant woman in Melghat region carried on foot by "poor people" across jungle on Charpoi to the hospital and and patients being driven to hospitals including those run by charitable trusts in chauffeur-driven cars.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it was a “tragedy” that despite 79 years of Independence, in a “progressive” state like Maharashtra, the court has to hear the state government and parties on deaths of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in Melghat in Amravati district and other tribal regions in the state.

The HC asked the government to consider the suggestions given by various parties to the PILs raising concerns over the malnutrition deaths and respond to the same “positively” during the hearing next month.

The bench also asked the state government to commence construction of 300-bedded district-hospital level facility at Dharni in Melghat region.