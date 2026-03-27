The HC referred to "disparity" between news reports showing pregnant woman in Melghat region carried on foot by "poor people" across jungle on Charpoi to the hospital and and patients being driven to hospitals including those run by charitable trusts in chauffeur-driven cars.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it was a “tragedy” that despite 79 years of Independence, in a “progressive” state like Maharashtra, the court has to hear the state government and parties on deaths of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in Melghat in Amravati district and other tribal regions in the state.
The HC asked the government to consider the suggestions given by various parties to the PILs raising concerns over the malnutrition deaths and respond to the same “positively” during the hearing next month.
The bench also asked the state government to commence construction of 300-bedded district-hospital level facility at Dharni in Melghat region.
“The deaths of young adults (due to anemia), pregnant women, and lactating mothers are being discussed in this PIL after a passage of 25 years of continued passing of orders by various benches of this court speaks louder than words. It is a tragedy that this court has to hear submissions on steps occurring due to malnutrition, lack of medication and nutrition and lack of appropriate medical support to malnourished patients, pregnant women and lactating mothers,” a division bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri noted, adding that Melghat has been discussed “more for the wrong reasons” of such deaths.
Justice Ghuge orally remarked, “In a progressive state of Maharashtra, after 79 years of Independence, we are still talking of babies dying due to malnutrition? This discussion on malnutrition itself is a defeat of the policies. Because the policies did not work, in 2026, the lawyers and the parties have to argue that the government needs to save children from malnutrition.”
One of the petitioners, Dr Ashish Satav of the NGO Mahan Trust working in the Melghat region, told the bench that in the last at least 26 years, most of the parents in the region have not been able to admit their severely malnourished children in the hospital due to poor socio-economic conditions and lack of transport facilities.
Examining photographs of children and youth from Melghat submitted by the petitioners, the HC observed “only ribs and bones of human beings were seen” having “no strength to stand properly on their feet.”
Story continues below this ad
“New batch of PILs started in 2007. After 20 years the deaths should have stopped,” Justice Ghuge orally remarked.
Stressing on the “disparity” between how the rich and poor patients were treated in the region, the bench remarked that the Charity Commissioner has been taking action against hospitals which convey to poor people about unavailability of beds and instead admit rich people on such beds.
The HC referred to “disparity” between news reports showing pregnant woman in Melghat region carried on foot by “poor people” across jungle on Charpoi to the hospital and and patients being driven to hospitals including those run by charitable trusts in chauffeur-driven cars.
The court also asked the authorities to look into issues raised by Senior advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda for petitioners over dues of Rs. 30 crore related to water supply schemes and petitioner Purnima Upadhyay raising concerns over non-payment of Rs 7 crore under MNREGA, affecting several people in the region.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More