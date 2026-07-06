Tragedy struck moments before Yunus fulfilled his dream of owning a business

After saving money and making the necessary arrangements, the family leased a shop in Kurla’s Naupada on July 1. (Express photo)

On Sunday morning, at around 10 am, Yunus Kundawala left his residence in Bharat Nagar, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), for the inauguration of his family’s new shop in Kurla’s Naupada. The shop had been taken on lease by his sons — Burhan (26) and Mustafa (24), marking the beginning of what the family hoped would be a new chapter in their lives.

Despite heavy rain and gusty winds, Yunus stepped out with excitement. Owning a business had been his lifelong dream.

Moments after getting off his two-wheeler outside the premises, a large branch of a nearby Saptaparni (Alstonia scholaris) tree snapped and came crashing down on him. Passers-by and local residents pulled him out from beneath the fallen branches and took him to the nearby Fauzia Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.