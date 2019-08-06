Tragedy at waterfall: Body of fourth girl recovered from Belapur

THE BODY of the fourth girl, who was washed away from Kharghar’s Pandavkada waterfall on Saturday, was found in Belapur on Monday. Police had called off the search and rescue operation late on Saturday, but was looking for the body in nearby areas, sources said.

Advertising

The deceased, 18-year-old Neha Dama, was one of the nine first-year students of the commerce section at SIES College in Nerul, who had bunked lectures to go for a picnic to the waterfall.

“The victims got stuck near the driving range during their trek. While four people were rescued, four others were washed away,” said a police officer.

Police identified the missing girls as Aarti Nayak, Shweta Nand, Neha Jain and Dama. While three bodies were found on Saturday, police had launched a search operation for Dama, which was called off due to low visibility. “We had checked if the body was stuck somewhere in the waterfall, as it is rocky terrain. However, the body was possibly washed off and the stream carried it to Belapur,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Some residents spotted the body and alerted police, sources said. “We had alerted the other police stations and were trying to trace the body. It was sent for a postmortem by noon, and will be handed over to her family, who live in Koperkhairane,” said the officer.

Dama, the eldest of the two sisters, resided in Koperkhairane with her family and travelled to Nerul for her classes. “She had left home as usual and we had no clue that she was going to the waterfall,” said her uncle Chandulal Hurbada.

Police have registered cases of accidental death. “We are investigating if anyone was responsible for the students trekking to the waterfall. We took the statements of the other girls, who accompanied them,” the officer said.