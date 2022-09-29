Traffickers using ‘black cocaine’ to avoid being caught by sniffer dogs: NCB

In order to ensure that sniffer dogs at airports are not able to detect cocaine, ‘black cocaine’ is being used by drug peddlers coming to India from South American countries which neutralises the smell of cocaine so that it can pass through checkpoints easily.

Black cocaine, a rare drug, is a mixture of regular cocaine and other chemicals of administrated quantity to dodge sniffer dogs.

This trend came to light after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Bolivian national from Mumbai airport who was allegedly carrying ‘black cocaine’. Based on her interrogation, the NCB also arrested a Nigerian national from Goa who was to receive the contraband.

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said they had credible input that a South American national would be arriving at Mumbai in a flight with a consignment of drugs which would be further passed around Mumbai and nearby states.

The input was closely monitored and carefully analysed after which a Bolivian lady was identified to be travelling from Brazil to Goa with layovers at Addis Ababa and Mumbai. Accordingly, On September 25, after the flight landed at Mumbai Airport, the woman was identified and questioned about her purpose of visit and contents in her luggage to which she could not give a satisfactory reply, Ghawate said.

Consequently, a thorough search of her luggage led to the discovery of false cavities wherein 12 tightly packed packets were recovered. Upon checking the packets, a black coloured substance was found. When asked, the woman confessed that the substance is ‘black cocaine’. The consignment weighed a total of 3.2 kg. She confessed that she was ought to deliver the said consignment to a foreign national who was to receive it in Goa.

Accordingly, based on NCB instructions, the woman asked the Nigerian national to come to her hotel room where NCB officials apprehended him. The information revealed by the Bolivian lady corroborated with the details of the apprehended Nigerian. Later on, the Nigerian person also confessed about being a part of the international drug syndicate, an NCB officer said.

Advertisement

The official added that the Nigerian person is a drug trafficker who was staying in Goa and supplying drugs to various peddlers in multiple states. Further investigation is in progress.

The official said the seizure comes at the onset of the festive and party season and since the type of drug is new, it would have been sold off easily in the market.