Traffic slows down in several areas of Mumbai due to rain

Motorists in some parts of Mumbai experienced heavy traffic jams due to waterlogging caused by rain Tuesday morning. By afternoon as the rain slowed down, the traffic jams got cleared as the Mumbai traffic police kept providing traffic updates through their Twitter handle.

The motorists complained about traffic jams at Lokhandwala circle, Four bungalows in Andheri (west) and Telli Galli junction in Andheri (east) and the traffic police alerted the respective traffic divisions for quick action. As motorists complained about traffic on Western Express Highway, the traffic police informed them that it was due to “bad roads” at Vakola bridge on the northbound stretch of the highway.

Since noon, vehicular movement at Akurli bridge near the Western Express Highway in Kandivali (east) has been slow. Motorists also complained of huge traffic jams at airport road, Marol Naka and Sakinaka junction in Andheri and near Kamal Amrohi studio in Powai.

The heavy rains also affected the subways in the city. The Malad subway was shut for traffic around 1.13 pm due to waterlogging and the motorists were diverted to the Sainath road. The subway was thrown open again around 1.32 pm. Around 11.30 am, the Andheri subway too was shut for traffic due to waterlogging and was thrown open later.



The vehicular movement southbound of JJ bridge was affected by waterlogging and due to a van that had got stuck on the divider around noon. Around the same time, vehicular movement at Worli near Poonam Chambers and at the Mahalaxmi junction was also affected. Traffic slowed down on the southbound stretch of Hindmata in Dadar (East) also due to waterlogging.

The BMC recently spent crores of rupees for creating underground water tanks to avoid waterlogging at Hindmata. Apart from Mumbai, motorists also complained of heavy traffic jams on the Airoli bridge in Navi Mumbai and Mumbra toll naka in Thane district. The Mumbai traffic police said they were alerting the Thane and Navi Mumbai police for quick action.