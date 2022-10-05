Major traffic restrictions across Mumbai for Devi immersion procession on Wednesday, Thursday

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an order putting traffic restrictions in place from 3 pm till midnight on Wednesday as well as Thursday owing to large immersion processions of Devi idols across Mumbai concluding the nine days Navratri festival. As part of the restrictions, some portions of 22 roads will be closed for vehicular traffic, 18 roads will have one way traffic movement and 45 roads will have parking restrictions in Mumbai. For details on traffic restrictions across Mumbai refer to the order issued by traffic police attached with this news report.

In south Mumbai, some portions of Sardar Vallabhai Patel road, VP road, JSS road, Pandita Ramabai road and Dattaram Lad Road will be shut for vehicular traffic. In central Mumbai, portions of Ranade Road, Veer Savarkar road, Keluskar road, MB raut road, SK Bole road, Takandas Kataria road, All Sant Rohidas road, all 90 feet road, all 60 feet road, Mahim Sion Link road will be shut for vehicular traffic. In eastern suburbs, some portions of the Dindayal Upadhyay road, Jangal mangal road and Tank road will be shut for vehicular traffic. In western suburbs, some parts of K.T Soni road will be shut.

Apart from road closures mentioned above, 18 roads will have one way traffic. These roads in south Mumbai are captain Prakash Pethe road, Rambhau Salgaonkar road, Nathalal Parekh road, Pandita Ramabai road, Kennedy bridge, Grand road bridge, Patthe Bapurao road, Javji Dadaji road, Bellasis bridge, French bridge and Kalbadevi road.

In Central Mumbai, there will be one way traffic on Veer Savarkar road, Bal Govind Das road, 60 feet road, T.H. Kataria road and in western suburbs one way traffic will be on KT Soni road and Bhandarpada road. Another 45 roads will have parking restrictions and the names of the roads are given in the order attached with the report.