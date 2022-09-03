Traffic restrictions in Mumbai for Amit Shah’s visit

The traffic police in Mumbai Saturday issued a notification informing commuters and motorists that traffic regulations will be in force in south Mumbai, western suburbs and some parts in central Mumbai on September 4 (Sunday) and 5 (Monday) on account of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

They said restrictions on traffic movement will be in force in areas like Sahar in Andheri (East), Bandra (East), Worli Sea Link in western suburbs and Haji Ali, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill and Babulnath in south Mumbai Sunday, from 9pm to 10.30pm.

The traffic police informed that the flow of traffic might be affected in areas, such as Malabar Hill, Kemps Corner, Babulnath, Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Saat Rasta, Chinchpokli Junction, Lalbaug, Parel, Lotus Junction, Worli Dairy, Worli Sea Link and Lilavati Junction, from 9am to 12.30pm Monday.

On Monday between 2pm and 3pm, the movement of traffic will be slow along Malabar Hill, Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine Drive, Regal Junction and Colaba areas, the traffic authorities informed. Traffic restrictions will be in place in Marol and Powai Monday, from 3pm to 6pm, they added.