Maharashtra: Traffic police to take e-court route to recover Rs 1,463 crore e-challan dues

THE MAHARASHTRA Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) better known as state highway traffic police is now planning to take the e-court route for dealing with pending e-challans amounting to Rs 1,463 crore. Police expect that this will expedite their work of filing cases in a regular court, which is a time-consuming process presently, and help will them to recover nearly 64 per cent of the pending fines.

As reported by The Indian Express previously, to recover the mounting e-challan dues, the state highway police in September last year had started approaching the Lok Adalat route by serving pre-litigation notices through a text message to motorists whose dues are pending for several days. From September till March this year, the traffic police across Maharashtra served pre-litigation notices to owners of more than one crore vehicles that were found to

have violated traffic rules.

Fearing they will have to be present before the Lok Adalat, owners of around 29 lakh vehicles paid their dues collectively worth around Rs 126.70 crore between September 2021 and March 2022. Those who failed to appear before a Lok Adalat will now face cases against them in a regular court. A chargesheet will be filed against them in the local magistrate court under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Till now we have filed chargesheet against over 30,000 motorists and they will have to plead their case in court,” said a highway traffic police official. The official admitted that the work of filing a chargesheet in a court involves a lot of manpower and paperwork. Hence, they are now planning to complete the same procedure of filing a chargesheet by e-court.

“The procedure of filing a chargesheet through e-court was supposed to start along with the e-challan system but due to some technical issues it could not be done,” the official added.