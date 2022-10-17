scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Traffic police to crack down on taxis, auto drivers who refuse short rides

The decision was taken after the traffic police received many complaints from commuters and officials raised this issue in their monthly meeting at traffic police headquarters in Worli.

All traffic officials have been asked to get in touch with taxi and rickshaw unions to inform them about the order. (Representational/File)

The Mumbai Traffic Police Monday issued a notice stating it will crack down on rickshaw and taxi drivers who refuse to take short distance rides.

Rajvardhan Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), issued an order to all traffic divisions asking them to take action against drivers of rickshaws and taxis who refuse to ply passengers over short distances. The action will be taken under section 178 (3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, where errant drivers will be fined for the offence. A press statement issued by Sinha was made public through the official Traffic Police Twitter handle.

“It has come to our notice that rickshaw and taxi drivers many times refuse to ply passengers over short distances because they want passengers traveling long distances. We have received complaints from the public and officials have been asked to take action against such drivers. We have also put up boards regarding this outside railway stations and bus stops,” said a senior traffic police official.

All traffic officials have been asked to get in touch with taxi and rickshaw unions to inform them about the order. The officials will also appeal to taxi and rickshaw unions to ensure the drivers speak politely with the passengers.

