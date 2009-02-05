Traffic police launch campaign against noise pollution

Leaving no stone unturned to reduce noise pollution in the city,the Mumbai Traffic police flagged off a 10-day campaign on Wednesday to reduce unnecessary honking by motorists. It has also roped in the Idea Academy of Actors to perform street plays to create awareness on the ill-effects of honking and noise pollution.

The street play will reach the people from all strata, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanjay Barve.

Also,school children will be given stickers that read Dad,dont honk. Besides this,the traffic police have tied up with Metropolis Health Services,a chain of laboratories,to warn people against drunk driving. The folders of the laboratory will carry the message Do not Drink and Drive.

We have got messages printed on the laboratory files because we think people will take warnings on medical reports more seriously than on the hoardings, Barve said,adding,We can extend this programme for usage of seatbelts too in the future.

Mumbai is a very responsive city. In the past after our campaigns against drunk driving have received a good response and the number of accidents has fallen significantly. We hope this campaign will receive the same response, said Barve.

