Traffic police launch campaign against noise pollution

Leaving no stone unturned to reduce noise pollution in the city,the Mumbai Traffic police flagged off a 10-day campaign on Wednesday to reduce unnecessary honking by motorists. It has also roped in the Idea Academy of Actors to perform street plays to create awareness on the ill-effects of honking and noise pollution.
The street play will reach the people from all strata, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanjay Barve.
Also,school children will be given stickers that read Dad,dont honk. Besides this,the traffic police have tied up with Metropolis Health Services,a chain of laboratories,to warn people against drunk driving. The folders of the laboratory will carry the message Do not Drink and Drive.
We have got messages printed on the laboratory files because we think people will take warnings on medical reports more seriously than on the hoardings, Barve said,adding,We can extend this programme for usage of seatbelts too in the future.
Mumbai is a very responsive city. In the past after our campaigns against drunk driving have received a good response and the number of accidents has fallen significantly. We hope this campaign will receive the same response, said Barve.
