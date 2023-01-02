Mumbai: Check traffic route diversions for India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday

In view of the India vs Sri Lanka T-20 cricket match scheduled for Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai traffic police have issued guidelines on parking restrictions and traffic route diversions.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Singh (traffic-south) to check traffic congestion in south Mumbai due to the cricket match, an official said.

Parking restrictions will be imposed on several roads from 3 pm to 11.45 pm.

1) ‘D’ road, ‘C’ road, ‘F’ road and ‘F’ crossroad

2) E’ road from its junction on ‘D’ road upto its junction on ‘C’ road.

3) On N.S. road from Princess Street Flyover to Sunder Mahal Junction (for both south and north bound)

Several traffic routes will be diverted from 3 pm to 11.45 pm.

1) ‘D’ road shall be one way (from west to east)

2) ‘C’ road shall be one way (from east to west)

3) ‘E’ road shall be one way (south bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from its junction on ‘D’ road up to its junction on ‘C’ road