Traffic depts recover Rs 16 cr in e-challan dues in four days

TRAFFIC POLICE departments across the state have recovered e-challan dues collectively worth Rs 16.19 crore since December 9.

The Maharashtra Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) coordinated with all traffic departments in the state in the last month and had served notices to errant motorists asking them to be present before the Lok Adalat on December 11 for clearing their pending e-challan dues resulting in many paying their dues in the last four days.

“From December 9 till December 12, we have collected Rs 16.9 crore from motorists, who had not paid their e-challans. This happened because we served them notices to be present before the Lok Adalat on December 11. We will continue this exercise in future too. Those motorists, who failed to appear before the Lok Adalat and have not paid their dues will have to face prosecution before a regular court and may have to pay a higher fine,” a police inspector from Highway Safety Patrol said.