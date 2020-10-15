Traffic cops asked to change tone, speak politely with those flouting norms

More than 2,500 policemen, currently posted with the Mumbai Traffic Police, have been given a week to change their tone while speaking to people. (File)

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Yashasvi Yadav, while reiterating that police personnel need to treat residents politely, has directed those on traffic duty to refer to every person they stop for flouting norms as “sir, madam or shriman and shrimati”.

“The ones breaking the law will be penalised but with respect. We need to learn how to present ourselves in the public because it eventually affects the reputation of the Mumbai Police,” said an officer who attended the meeting with Yadav last Saturday. An IPS officer said the traffic headquarters will soon be issuing a circular. “The joint CP said that those who do not follow the order and speak rudely to the people will face disciplinary action,” the officer added.

