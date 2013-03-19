Traffic cop suspended for misbehaving with MLA

Home Minister R R Patil ordered temporary suspension of a traffic police official after Vasai MLA Kshitij Thakur alleged misbehaviour by the cop on Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Thakur,member of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and son of Vasai strongman Hitendra Thakur was headed towards Vidhan Bhavan on Monday morning when the incident occurred.

Thakur said police sub-inspector from Worli traffic branch Sachin Suryavanshi was on the spot when his constable signaled Thakurs driver to stop the car. I did not let him know that I am an MLA. He told me that the speed limit is 80 kmph and fined me for speeding. My driver said he was going between 80 and 90 kmph so I did not argue and agreed to pay the fine. But on the receipt for Rs 700,he wrote sections for two charges. After paying up,I asked him what the other charge was for but he refused to reply, said Thakur.

Thakur then told him that he is an MLA and has the right to know. When I told him that I am an MLA,he said you can be an MLA in your own house. This was the tipping point, said Thakur and admitted that he used swear words in anger. We abused each other but when I started shooting the incident on my phone,Suryavanshi kept saying that I started abusing him first, said Thakur.

Thakur did not register the matter with the police but said he will move a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly on Tuesday. The matter was brought to the notice of Vidhan Parishad by speaker Vasant Davkhare. Thakur spoke to speakers of both the houses after the incident.

After Davkhare spoke about the incident,MLCs started protesting and the house was adjourned thrice,twice for 10 minutes and then for 15 minutes. Minister of state Satej Patil assured the house after the first adjournment that Suryavanshi will be suspended till investigations are concluded and if found guilty,he will be dismissed.

After the third adjournment,Patil himself assured members that necessary action would be taken if the cop was found guilty.

Suryavanshi told us that the MLA misbehaved with him first. We are conducting an inquiry, said inspector PS Kore,in charge of Worli traffic chowkie.

