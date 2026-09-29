Traffic chaos in South Mumbai, Metro Cinema Road shut after thousands of SC quota protesters gather near CSMT

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Traffic movement in parts of South Mumbai was severely affected on Tuesday after thousands of members of Sakal Matang Samaj gathered near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to press for sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Caste reservation.
The protesters had permission to gather at Azad Maidan, but they started to spill onto the roads around CSMT, disrupting traffic to South Mumbai.
“Constant announcements have been made, and we are requesting the people to gather at the protest site,” a police official said.
Traffic moving towards South Mumbai has been diverted due to the protests. “We are monitoring the situation. The traffic has been diverted from the CP office, and the only road near Metro Cinema has been shut,” another police official said.
The protest was organised over the demand to divide the 13 per cent Scheduled Caste reservation into four categories — A, B, C and D.
The demand for sub-categorisation remains pending, prompting the Matang community members to organise a large-scale mobilisation in Mumbai.
On Tuesday, around five lakh Sakal Matang Samaj members from across Maharashtra were expected to converge in the city for a demonstration.
According to police, protesters have indicated that they would not leave Mumbai until the government issues a Government Resolution (GR) on the demand.
“The protesters have said that they will not move outside of the city till a government resolution is passed. We are monitoring the situation,” the police said.
Senior police officials have been deployed at the protest sites to manage the gathering and regulate traffic. “Adequate police are present at the spot. We are monitoring the situation, and there is no law and order situation near CSMT and the BMC office,” the police added.
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