Traffic chaos in South Mumbai, Metro Cinema Road shut after thousands of SC quota protesters gather near CSMT

Traffic to South Mumbai has halted after thousands of protesters gathered near CSMT. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Traffic movement in parts of South Mumbai was severely affected on Tuesday after thousands of members of Sakal Matang Samaj gathered near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to press for sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Caste reservation.

The protesters had permission to gather at Azad Maidan, but they started to spill onto the roads around CSMT, disrupting traffic to South Mumbai.

“Constant announcements have been made, and we are requesting the people to gather at the protest site,” a police official said.

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South Mumbai traffic affected

Traffic moving towards South Mumbai has been diverted due to the protests. “We are monitoring the situation. The traffic has been diverted from the CP office, and the only road near Metro Cinema has been shut,” another police official said.