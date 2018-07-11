Traffic authorities at sea as Mumbai roads turn into rivers

A waterlogged road in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) A waterlogged road in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

WITH THE island city coming to a standstill for the second day this week owing to heavy rainfall, traffic authorities are a harried lot. While waterlogging makes their job difficult, the ever-increasing volume of vehicles on the roads only adds to the problem. Traffic department officials said that despite being on duty for eight hours, they have to work overtime many a times. “We are public servants. People expect a lot from us, so we have to work overtime, whenever needed. Sometimes we even have to clean the gutter so that the water flows out,” said Inspector Sharad Ovhal from Bandra traffic division.

Maintaining that they need to be more cautious during high tide, an officer said: “We have to be on our toes during high tide… Usually, in the waterlogged areas, BMC officials throw water in the gutters with the help of hand pumps. But this water is thrown back on the roads during high tide.” The officials, however, said they were prepared for any calamity. Over a month ago, they had come up with a list of 66 spots that are prone to waterlogging and accordingly come up with road diversions. “During most nights in May, we would divert our cars as per the diversion map,” said Inspector Kishor Kharat from Kalbadevi traffic division.

Blaming the number of vehicles on the road, an officer said: “The roads are just filled with two and four-wheelers… During peak hours, these cars move bumper-to-bumper on the main express roads.” Despite this, the officials have to ensure that the vehicles are moving. “After roads are waterlogged, vehicles either have to be diverted or made to move in one lane. If a car breaks down in between, it adds to the troubles. We have to make sure that at least one constable is manning an area,” said Kharat.

On Tuesday, waterlogging reported from 25 spots prompted traffic diversions across the city. Roads were clogged with vehicles on Hindmata junction, Bharatmata and S V Road. “Only a truck could move on these roads… Traffic from Sion, Hindmata junction, King Circle, Matunga and Bharatmata junction were diverted from Char-Rasta in Sewri. Railway Colony and SV Road were closed for vehicular movement. North bound traffic was diverted towards Turner Road-Linking Road while south bound traffic was diverted from Khar traffic chowky. Traffic on SV Road was restored in three hours,” said an officer.

Waterlogging was also reported from Umarshi Bapa Chowk in King’s Circle, U N Purav Marg in Chembur, Kajupada and Surve Junction in Kurla, Gandhi Market in Matunga, Parel TT, Bindu Madhav Chowk in Worli and PMGP colony in Mankhurd. Milan and Malad subways were closed for vehicular movement and traffic was diverted from S V Road. On the other hand, while Naigaon crossroad was closed owing to waterlogging, traffic was diverted from Wadala.

Villages of Dungi, Pargaon and those surrounding the construction site of Navi Mumbai International Airport were also waterlogged.

