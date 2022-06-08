Traders, shopkeepers seek another 6 months to install Marathi signboards

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 4, an association of traders and shopkeepers has asked for a six-month extension to the June 30 deadline to install Marathi signboards in all shops and establishments in Mumbai.

After the state legislature cleared a Bill making Marathi signboards in Devanagari script compulsory for shops and establishments, the BMC had issued an order stating that such signboards should be installed in shops by May 31.

It had added that if a signboard displays the name of any shop or business in more than one script, the one in Devanagari font should be bigger. The font of the Marathi-Devanagari script cannot be smaller than that of the other scripts, the order had said. Failure to comply with the rules would attract a penalty up to Rs 1 lakh. Also, a fine of Rs 2,000 per day would be imposed in the event of continued non-compliance with the law.

Following requests from the traders, the BMC had extended the deadline for installing such signboards to June 30.

In its letter to the CM, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association has asked for a six-month time to complete the process of redesigning the signboards, “which requires the help of architect and board maker to give a decent look to the board and the Mumbai city’s skyline”. The association has also said that it will be difficult to carry out the work during the monsoon.

The BMC order had covered all establishments like grocery shops, offices, hotels, restaurants, bars and theatres.

“There are more than 5 lakh shops and establishment holders and many have display boards that have Marathi font size smaller than the other script. It will require professional help to redesign the name board so that it looks neat and has a standard design. We urge you to look into the genuine concern of license holders,” read the letter.

The federation had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the decision. However, the HC had upheld the state’s decision, terming it a “reasonable requirement”.