Traders meet Uddhav, demand opening of non-essential shops

After protests against the new curbs imposed by the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting with traders on Wednesday, said that the government is looking at their demands and suggestions seriously.

“The restrictions are not against anyone. While measures will be taken after considering their demands and suggestions seriously, the traders should work together with the government in the fight against the pandemic,” Thackeray said during the meeting.

Officials said that one of the major demands of the traders was that non-essential shops should be allowed to remain open for four or five days starting from Monday. They also said that takeaway, parcel or home delivery services should be allowed for all shops, said an official.

“If your suggestions are accepted, then the workers or staffers should undergo Covid-19 tests. Also, care has to be taken while they travel to shops and return home,” said Thackeray.

An official said the government has not committed anything to the traders. “While the traders understood why the government had imposed the restrictions, we also got to know about their problems and suggestions. The government may take a decision in the next two days,” said the official.