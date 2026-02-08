Trade deals should be on our terms, not under anybody’s pressure: Mohan Bhagwat

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday said India’s trade deal should be done on its “terms and conditions” and not under anyone’s pressure or driven by tariffs.
Bhagwat’s remark came as India is moving closer to signing a bilateral trade pact.
“We cannot isolate ourselves from the world but deal should be on our terms and conditions. We will not do it under anybody’s pressure nor seeing the tariff,” he said, during a lecture series titled “Vyakhaynmanal – 100 years of Sangh Journey” in Mumbai, held to mark the RSS’s centenary.
The lecture in two sessions also marks the fourth in the series where Bhagwat outlined the past, present and future of the organisation.
Without naming any nation or leader, Bhagwat said, “We all are watching what the superpower is doing. We don’t want to become one that intimidate others. As Vishwaguru, we want to lead from within and become the example for the world… “We don’t aspire to become a super power which intimidates others. Instead, we want to become a vishwaguru which will be accepted and adopted globally.”
Making a clear distinction between RSS and BJP, Bhagwat said, “Often we hear people say PM Narendra Modi is RSS. Yes, he is a swayamsevak.”The fact is RSS and BJP are different. There are RSS people in the BJP. But RSS does not hold the remote control of the BJP.”
The RSS, set up in 1925 by Dr K B Hedgewar, has evolved over the years going through many ups and down through collective thinking and consensus in driving the policies and programmes, he stressed.
“Our works related to consolidation of Hindus with a singleminded mission to make the nation glorious. And in this endeavour, we want everybody’s participation in whatever way they can contribute. When we utter Hindu, it is inclusive, including those who believe in different forms of religion and worship. Often we are asked what about Muslim and Christians. We believe they are also Hindu which is a way of life and not defined by religion or any sect. We recognise every individual will pursue different path. Despite diversity, if everybody is working for the common cause of nationalism, there should be no reasons for any confrontation,” the RSS chief added.
Stating thatIndia’s tradition and culture is rooted in oneness, Bhagwat said that RSS has embarked on the mission to connect to people irrespective of caste, communities and religion.
Prominent personalities from various fields were present at the event, including actors Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, actor and MP Hema Malini, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, film producer Ronnie Screwvala, and businessman Sajjan Jindal.
