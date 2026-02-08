Trade deals should be on our terms, not under anybody’s pressure: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday said India’s trade deal should be done on its “terms and conditions” and not under anyone’s pressure or driven by tariffs. Bhagwat’s remark came as India is moving closer to signing a bilateral trade pact. “We cannot isolate ourselves from the world but deal should be on our […]

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 8, 2026 04:00 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan BhagwatRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Make us preferred source on Google

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday said India’s trade deal should be done on its “terms and conditions” and not under anyone’s pressure or driven by tariffs.

Bhagwat’s remark came as India is moving closer to signing a bilateral trade pact.

“We cannot isolate ourselves from the world but deal should be on our terms and conditions. We will not do it under anybody’s pressure nor seeing the tariff,” he said, during a lecture series titled “Vyakhaynmanal – 100 years of Sangh Journey” in Mumbai, held to mark the RSS’s centenary.

The lecture in two sessions also marks the fourth in the series where Bhagwat outlined the past, present and future of the organisation.

Also Read | India–US interim trade deal framework: 10 key takeaways. Read the full statement

Without naming any nation or leader, Bhagwat said, “We all are watching what the superpower is doing. We don’t want to become one that intimidate others. As Vishwaguru, we want to lead from within and become the example for the world… “We don’t aspire to become a super power which intimidates others. Instead, we want to become a vishwaguru which will be accepted and adopted globally.”

Making a clear distinction between RSS and BJP, Bhagwat said, “Often we hear people say PM Narendra Modi is RSS. Yes, he is a swayamsevak.”The fact is RSS and BJP are different. There are RSS people in the BJP. But RSS does not hold the remote control of the BJP.”

The RSS, set up in 1925 by Dr K B Hedgewar, has evolved over the years going through many ups and down through collective thinking and consensus in driving the policies and programmes, he stressed.

Story continues below this ad

“Our works related to consolidation of Hindus with a singleminded mission to make the nation glorious. And in this endeavour, we want everybody’s participation in whatever way they can contribute. When we utter Hindu, it is inclusive, including those who believe in different forms of religion and worship. Often we are asked what about Muslim and Christians. We believe they are also Hindu which is a way of life and not defined by religion or any sect. We recognise every individual will pursue different path. Despite diversity, if everybody is working for the common cause of nationalism, there should be no reasons for any confrontation,” the RSS chief added.

Stating thatIndia’s tradition and culture is rooted in oneness, Bhagwat said that RSS has embarked on the mission to connect to people irrespective of caste, communities and religion.

Prominent personalities from various fields were present at the event, including actors Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, actor and MP Hema Malini, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, film producer Ronnie Screwvala, and businessman Sajjan Jindal.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India has agreed to grant greater market access through elimination or reduction of tariffs for some American farm produce.
What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement