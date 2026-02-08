Trade deals should be on our terms, not under anybody’s pressure: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday said India’s trade deal should be done on its “terms and conditions” and not under anyone’s pressure or driven by tariffs.

Bhagwat’s remark came as India is moving closer to signing a bilateral trade pact.

“We cannot isolate ourselves from the world but deal should be on our terms and conditions. We will not do it under anybody’s pressure nor seeing the tariff,” he said, during a lecture series titled “Vyakhaynmanal – 100 years of Sangh Journey” in Mumbai, held to mark the RSS’s centenary.

The lecture in two sessions also marks the fourth in the series where Bhagwat outlined the past, present and future of the organisation.